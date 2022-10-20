If you’re into taking your GeForce NOW gaming sessions on the go, but maybe forgot your controller or just want to try something new, select titles on the cloud service now support mobile gaming controls.
With these titles, which have their own dedicated place in GFN’s layout for easy discovery, you’ll have mobile control support on both mobile and tablet. However, note that some titles only support the feature on tablet devices, as listed below.
Here are the games where you’ll find mobile controls support.
Mobile and Tablet
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- Slay the Spire
- Dota Underlords
- Into the Breach
- Papers, Please
- Tabletop Simulator
Tablet Only
- March of Empires
- Door Kickers
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Shadowrun Returns
- Monster Train
- Talisman: Digital Edition
- Magic: The Gathering Arena
Go forth and game with those cute little fingers of yours.
