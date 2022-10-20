If you’re into taking your GeForce NOW gaming sessions on the go, but maybe forgot your controller or just want to try something new, select titles on the cloud service now support mobile gaming controls.

With these titles, which have their own dedicated place in GFN’s layout for easy discovery, you’ll have mobile control support on both mobile and tablet. However, note that some titles only support the feature on tablet devices, as listed below.

Here are the games where you’ll find mobile controls support.

Mobile and Tablet

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Trine 2: Complete Story

Slay the Spire

Dota Underlords

Into the Breach

Papers, Please

Tabletop Simulator

Tablet Only

March of Empires

Door Kickers

Bridge Constructor Portal

Shadowrun Returns

Monster Train

Talisman: Digital Edition

Magic: The Gathering Arena

Go forth and game with those cute little fingers of yours.

// NVIDIA