Google’s best earbuds are down to their best price ever. The Pixel Buds Pro have slipped from their $199 price and can be had for $152 for Weird Amazon Day.

At $152, I’m not sure you’ll find a better deal on true wireless earbuds with all of the features. The Pixel Buds Pro are equipped with ANC, long battery life, a case with wireless charging, multipoint connections, the best touch pads in the wireless buds industry, and they’ll soon support Spatial Audio.

We’ve got a full review up of the Pixel Buds Pro where I dive into goofy sound descriptions and talk about all of the other things I like about them. I will update one thing about the review while you are looking. I said that I probably wouldn’t use the Buds Pro are runs going forward because they were a bit big and heavy. I was wrong – I’ve actually continued to use them on runs and they no longer bother me. These are fun active buds if you don’t mind the size.

Again, this is the best price we’ve seen yet on the Google Pixel Buds Pro.

