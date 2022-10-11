Alright, that Pixel 6a deal we posted earlier is a good one. You really should be running to that if you are on a budget. However, here’s a reason not to – the Pixel 6 is almost as cheap today for this odd Prime Early Access thing.

The Google Pixel 6, the almost-flagship from last year, is down to $379 at Amazon for the day. That’s a $220 discount on a phone that was already well-priced when it debuted at $599. This is priced lower than the Pixel 6a on any other day.

Why a Pixel 6 over the Pixel 6a? You get a more advanced camera system. You get a 90Hz display. The display is also slightly bigger. You get wireless charging. You get a bigger battery. You get more RAM. You get IP68 water and dust resistance. You get quite a bit more and only have to pay $50 more, even with today’s ridiculous price drop on the Pixel 6a.

Need more info? Here’s our Pixel 6 review.

At the moment, only the Stormy Black version of the Pixel 6 is showing at the $379 price. If you wanted Kinda Coral or Sorta Seafoam, you are out of luck.

Amazon Deal Link