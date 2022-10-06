October 6 walked into the room this morning looking better than ever – we made it to the Made by Google event. It’s time for all to finally see what the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch have to offer, what their standout features and specs are, and of course, how much they cost.

Google’s event will be streamed live to the world at 10AM Eastern (7AM Pacific). You can watch with us here or at the Google Store.

At this point, we are fully expecting devices to go up for pre-order once announced or when this event finishes, so be ready. It’s hard to say if the Pixel 7 line-up has our attention on the level of the Pixel 6, but the Pixel Watch most certainly does. You’ll need to be quick or patient, maybe both, once links are live.

Still excited?