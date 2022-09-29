Galaxy S21 October Update Fixes Missing Text Bug on Verizon

The Galaxy S22 almost received Android 13 and One UI 5 yesterday, only to disappoint in another carrier slip-up. Today, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Note 20 lines are also getting updates, only without the false hope.

The Verizon Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are seeing the same October Android update as the S22, while the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are squeezing in the September update before the month ends.

The Galaxy S21 update is pretty important, as it fixes a weird bug that was causing text messages to not be received with Verizon customers (let me know if it was affecting those outside of Verizon). Verizon’s note reads, “Resolved an intermittent issue where the device didn’t receive text messages.” The bug was widespread, at least among our readers who also own the S22 line, so this is noteworthy.

The Galaxy Note 20 update, on the other hand, is simply the September Android patch.

All of the new builds are as follows:

Galaxy S21 Ultra : SP1A.210812.016.G998USQS5CVI8

: SP1A.210812.016.G998USQS5CVI8 Galaxy S21+ : SP1A.210812.016.G996USQS5CVI8

: SP1A.210812.016.G996USQS5CVI8 Galaxy S21 : SP1A.210812.016.G991USQS5CVI8

: SP1A.210812.016.G991USQS5CVI8 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra : SP1A.210812.016.N986USQU3FVI5

: SP1A.210812.016.N986USQU3FVI5 Galaxy Note 20: SP1A.210812.016.N986USQU3FVI5

To check for updates, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.

// Verizon [2]