We might be at the point where we could walk into a Best Buy or T-Mobile and sniff the fresh, charger-less boxes enclosing the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro from Google. The days are close, with October 6 seemingly moments away. And with the days ticking away, Google really is in full-on marketing hypebeast mode.

Over the past couple of days, Google has posted design highlight videos for both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Each video gives us all the angles, crispy gold flaking or texture included. They might not reveal much other than the polish in design evolution from the Pixel 6 to this new line.

I know that the new camera housing is a love-it-or-hate-it change, but in these particular videos it looks quite polished. These are like grown-up Pixel 6 phones, which Google must be betting we wanted. We did need the grown-up, next year versions, right? I think I did.

How you feeling about the design now that we’ve seen so many different views? And which color are you leaning towards? I’d probably go “Snow” in Pixel 7 Pro and “Lemongrass” in Pixel 7.

Pixel 7 Pro Design

Pixel 7 Design