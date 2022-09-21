Droid Life

Total by Verizon is Their Newest Prepaid Brand, Plans Start at $30

Total by Verizon Plans

Verizon is re-launching its prepaid offerings that you often find at big box retailers, like Target and Walmart. Now called “Total by Verizon” – previously known as Total Wireless – the prepaid brand offers a new range of plans that start at $30 per month and top out at $60.

In Verizon’s announcement for the launch of Total, the carrier sells it as a prepaid offering with “some of the most compelling plan perks and benefits including 5G Ultra Wideband network coverage, generous hotspot allocations, unlimited talk, text and data, and offers for Disney+.” So what we’ve got here is a range of decently-priced prepaid plans with “generous” hotspot buckets and the potential for free Disney+ depending on the plan.

What are the Total by Verizon plans? Here you go.

Total by Verizon Plan Options

You have a good range of options here. If you don’t use much data, you can get a plan for as little as $30. If you need all the data or that 5G Ultra Wideband access, you can pay for that too. And yeah, there’s Disney+ for free in the top plan to help sweeten the deal.

The biggest selling point may be for multi-line accounts. Verizon is letting you add additional lines to your account for just $35 per line. For example, if you choose the $60 plan, you could add another line or two or three in the $60 bracket for $35. So your bill could be $60 for line 1, then just $35 for line 2, $35 for line 3, and so on, all with the same $60 plan’s features and data. That seems like a good deal.

How does Total by Verizon stack up against their other prepaid brand, Visible? The plans are very different. Visible is an online-only system, with no retail presence and a couple of unlimited plan options that top out at $45. Visible is likely the better deal here, assuming you don’t need Disney+. But if you need a retail location to go through, Total has you there, with access in Target, Walmart, and Dollar General.

Interested? Total By Verizon’s site has more.

