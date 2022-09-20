On Android, there is no shortage of ways one can remind oneself to do something. For example, you can ask Google Assistant to set a reminder or you can plug a reminder into Google Calendar. It can get a bit messy, so in order to tidy up this flow, Google has announced a migration of Assistant and Calendar Reminders to Google Tasks that is to take place over the coming months.

There is a big bonus to this move, even if it may take a bit to get used to. As Google explains, Google Tasks is the perfect home for this exact thing because it can already be synced to all of your devices and also supports Workspace apps via built-in integration on Gmail (shown above), Calendar, and Chat.

For non-Workspace users, this will affect how you create reminders/tasks with Google Assistant, too, but in a good way. For example, if you need to remind yourself to take a medication every day at a certain time, creating and managing that task is as easy as saying, “Ok Google, remind me to take my pill at 6pm everyday.” Google Task’s UI will then appear and help you manage that task.

Google says that these changes will take place “soon,” so if you want to take a look at Google Tasks right now, feel free to download the app below. The company notes it will send out notifications to users when it is ready for folks to start testing out this new functionality.

// Google