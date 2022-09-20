Google announced this week that the update it said would kill connectivity between Nest Hub Max units, Nest x Yale locks and Nest Detect devices has been rolled out and taken affect. Hopefully this news doesn’t surprise anyone, given it was first detailed to happen back in June, with the end of July being Google’s timeframe to roll it out. It seems Google delayed the update just a tad.

Ultimately, this update should affect only a very small number of users. To specify, it will only affect those using Nest Hub Max as a range extender between Nest Connect or Nest Guard units to control other Nest devices. Google likely has a the usage stats for this and we’re assuming it must not be very high.

Here’s a trimmed down version of the email being sent out to select users.

Starting today, we will begin to roll out an automatic software update to Nest Hub Max to make sure you’re ready for the upcoming Matter over Thread standard that will enable future forward compatibility with hundreds of partner devices. This update will impact a small number of Nest x Yale Lock users and Nest Detect users that use Nest Hub Max as a range extender between their device, and their Nest Connect or Nest Guard, which connects their lock or open/close sensors to Wi-Fi. ‌If you’re affected by this change and your lock or open/close sensor go offline, you will need to move your Nest Connect or Nest Guard closer to your lock or open/close sensor so your device can connect to Wi-Fi through either device. We apologize for this inconvenience and look forward to helping you. ‌– The Google Nest Team

Anyway, if this does affect you, I’m sorry. If it doesn’t, carry on.

// Google Support