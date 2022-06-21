If you’re someone who uses a Nest Hub Max as a range extender for your Nest x Yale Lock or Nest Detect devices, the following information is very important. This week, Google has sent a letter to those device owners, informing them that due to an upcoming software update for the Nest Hub Max, the range extender functionality will no longer be supported.

Detailed to be coming in the end of July, the software update is said to bump up the Nest Hub Max with Matter over Thread standards. Unknown by us, these standards must somehow affect that range extender functionality, so away it will go once that update begins to roll out.

In order to solve this issue, Google has a simple solution: Move your Nest Connect or Nest Guard closer to your lock or open/close sensor. It should be that simple, though, there must’ve been cause for the Hub Max to act as a range extender in the first place. There must’ve been a case for it. Regardless, Google says this should only affect a small number of people, so that’s good.

Here’s the full letter being sent to owners.

We’re reaching out to let you know that coming in late July we will make some software updates to Nest Hub Max to make sure you’re ready for the upcoming Matter over Thread standard that will enable future forward compatibility with hundreds of partner devices.‌ This update will impact a small number of Nest x Yale Lock users and Nest Detect users that use Nest Hub Max as a range extender between their device, and their Nest Connect or Nest Guard, which connects their lock or open/close sensors to Wi-Fi. Once this update rolls out, Nest Hub Max will no longer support extender functionality for the Nest x Yale Lock and Nest Detect. At that time, users whose locks are out of range of their Nest Connect or Nest Guard will not be able to lock or unlock their lock with the Nest app. Users will still be able to lock and unlock the door using the keypad on Nest x Yale Lock. Nest Detects that are out of range of Nest Connect or Nest Guard will not be able to connect to Wi-Fi and will go offline. If you’re affected by this change and your lock or open/close sensor go offline, you will need to move your Nest Connect or Nest Guard closer to your lock or open/close sensor so your device can connect to Wi-Fi through either device.

If you’re affected by this change, prepare yourselves.