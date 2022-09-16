Nothing is Teasing Something ‘Sublime’

Nothing, the company that broke our hearts when it made its Nothing Phone (1) unavailable to US buyers, is teasing something new.

In a tweet sent out this week, the company simply says, “Sublime. Coming soon.” Along with those words is a picture of what looks like a glasswing butterfly. The insect, a pretty little thing, sports transparent wings. Gorgeous. Nothing is big on using animals for its marketing, so it’s no shock to see them using another one. It was birds last time.

We have zero clue as to what Nothing is teasing. They have made a phone and a set of earbuds. What could be next? Your guess is as good as ours. Share your theories, however crazy they may be, down below.