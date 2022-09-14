Verizon is beginning to ship out the latest Android security patch, that being September’s, to select Samsung devices. The first receivers are the Galaxy S21 and S22 lineups, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Nothing is listed in the changelogs besides the September patch, but if you happen to spot something, please feel free to let us know. In reality, it should look as though nothing has changed on your device following the update. There’s a fun conspiracy theory for you: Security patches contain nothing. Whoa.
Updated Software Build Numbers
- Galaxy S21: G991USQS5CVHB
- Galaxy S21+: G996USQS5CVHB
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998USQS5CVHB
- Galaxy S22: S901USQS2AVHH
- Galaxy S22+: S906USQS2AVHH
- Galaxy S22 Ultra: S908USQS2AVHH
- Galaxy Z Fold 3: F926USQS2DVHE
- Galaxy Z Flip 3: F711USQS3DVHD
Go snag them updates!
// Verizon
