Verizon is beginning to ship out the latest Android security patch, that being September’s, to select Samsung devices. The first receivers are the Galaxy S21 and S22 lineups, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Nothing is listed in the changelogs besides the September patch, but if you happen to spot something, please feel free to let us know. In reality, it should look as though nothing has changed on your device following the update. There’s a fun conspiracy theory for you: Security patches contain nothing. Whoa.

Updated Software Build Numbers

Galaxy S21 : G991USQS5CVHB

: G991USQS5CVHB Galaxy S21+ : G996USQS5CVHB

: G996USQS5CVHB Galaxy S21 Ultra : G998USQS5CVHB

: G998USQS5CVHB Galaxy S22 : S901USQS2AVHH

: S901USQS2AVHH Galaxy S22+ : S906USQS2AVHH

: S906USQS2AVHH Galaxy S22 Ultra : S908USQS2AVHH

: S908USQS2AVHH Galaxy Z Fold 3 : F926USQS2DVHE

: F926USQS2DVHE Galaxy Z Flip 3: F711USQS3DVHD

Go snag them updates!

// Verizon