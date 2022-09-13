The new Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro from Samsung have only been on the wrists of everyday humans for a couple of weeks and yet we are about to see a 2nd update. This latest software build is likely a bit of a bug fixer, but also apparently improves performance on a watch line I feel runs quite well already.

The Verizon models of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are the first cellular models we’ve seen to get this new update, which is available as software version R905USQU1AVH6 (Watch 5, 40mm), R915USQU1AVH6 (Watch 5, 44mm), and R925USQU1AVH6 (Watch 5 Pro). The Bluetooth models received this update over the past week.

Available as of today, September 13, Verizon says that this update “provides performance improvements for your device” and nothing more. Again, I’d imagine it addresses minor bugs here and there, but if you were having performance issues on your shiny new Watch 5 or 5 Pro, let us know what you think after grabbing this.

To check for an update on a Galaxy Watch 5, you’ll open the Galaxy Wear app on your phone, tap “Watch settings,” and then “Watch software update.” Once in that screen, there is a “Download and install” button for you to hit to check for new software. If available, you’ll be able to initiate the install.

