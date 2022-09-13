Droid Life

DEAL: Galaxy Buds 2 for $49 is Pretty Sweet ($100 Off)

Samsung is hosting flash sales over on its website this week, with one in particular catching our eye. For a very limited time (the next two hours), you can snag the Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds for just $49. That’s $100 off the usual price.

At just $49, the Galaxy Buds 2 offer active noise cancellation, ambient sound support, good battery life, plus a very lightweight design. You’ll be hard pressed to find a better option at this price.

For those looking to save even more, you can get the buds for as low as $9(!) if you trade in an eligible audio device. Heck, even an old wired pair of buds can get you $20 off, so please, take full advantage of this offer.

Do it.

