Jabra are the makers of some of my favorite audio accessories. They make great fitting and sounding buds, plus their cans are also quite lovely. Last week, the company introduced a new line of earbuds, the Elite 5 wireless earbuds. In terms of bang for buck, these Elite 5 buds rival anything else on the market.

For us Android users, the Elite 5 features voice-activated Google Assistant (“Ok Google”), Google’s Fast Pair for quickly pairing the buds to your smart devices, Bluetooth Multipoint for multiple connections, 7 hours of battery life (up to 28 hours with charging case), IP55 rating (sweat and dust protection), Hybrid active noise cancellation, Spotify Tap playback for jumping straight into your tunes, plus I can confirm they offer a very nice fit with an assortment of ear tips in the box.

At $149, that’s a really great list of features. There are some other $99+ buds that don’t feature Multipoint, such as all Pixel Buds with exception to the new Pixel Buds Pro at $199.

If you’re in need of new buds that work great with your Android device, these are a great choice.