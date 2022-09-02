When we talk best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals (or Flip 4), we typically point you to Samsung’s store because of their instant trade-in offers. As it turns out, Best Buy is running a very similar offer right now that will actually fetch you a bigger discount than what Samsung has. Best Buy is handing out $1,200 discounts on Samsung’s newest foldables. I mean…OK!

Best Buy’s big Fold 4 and Flip 4 deal is a combo offer where they’ll give you up to $900-off instantly (just like Samsung does), as well as another $300 off if you activate with them today. As an additional bonus, they are also tossing in a $100 Best Buy gift card if you are a Best Buy Totaltech member.

Best Buy’s $1,200 Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 offer

$900 off instantly for trade-ins

How do you get $1,200 off? The most important part of this deal that you need to understand is that to get the high trade values up to $900, you have to go into a Best Buy store. This isn’t an online offer. However, going in is probably going to be worth your time, because again, this is an instant discount trade-in, not one of those that brings you money back later on in the form of a prepaid card.

The phones that will get you $900 off in-store are the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy S21 Ultra, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Pro. If you don’t have one of those, you can still get $800 off for a Galaxy Z Flip 3, Fold 2, S21+ or S21, Note 20 Ultra or Note 20. There are also offers of $600 off for an older S20 Ultra, Note 10, and more.

To check the value of your trade-in before you head into a store, you’ll want to hit up this page on Best Buy’s site.

$300 off for activation today

The other piece of this offer is the $300 off for activation with a carrier. Best Buy is known for this play, where if you activate new phone purchases with a carrier, you get extra savings.

For this Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 deal, you can activate or upgrade with Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T and get $300 off on top of that $900 trade-in deal we just talked about. And actually, if you add a new line or new account, T-Mobile and AT&T will shave another $100 off.

This process is pretty simple and should be even easier since you are heading into a store to get that instant trade-in deal. A Best Buy rep can pull up your account, see your upgrade status, and make this extra $300 off activation happen.

So that’s the deal – $900 off for trade-ins + $300 off if you activate, all in-store.

Shop Best Buy’s Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 $1,200 deal

Totaltech protection’s $100 bonus gift card

As I mentioned above, the added bonus on top of the $1,200 off is a $100 bonus gift card if you are a Totaltech member. For those interested, let’s talk about the benefits of that program from Best Buy.

Members not only receive that extra $100 gift card, they get free Geek Squad tech support, up to 24 months of product protection, VIP access to phone and chat teams, exclusive pricing, free 2-day shipping, extended 60-day return and exchange windows, and more.

Totaltech membership costs $199.99/year.

Learn more about Best Buy Totaltech protection

Our Galaxy Z Fold 4 review

Did you miss our Galaxy Z Fold 4 review? We just posted it this morning and is worth a read. While many are reacting to this phone as one with minor improvements, Tim explains why those improvements have resulted in a nearly perfect foldable experience.

Best Buy sponsored this post.