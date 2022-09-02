Samsung detailed a data breach this morning that has affected its US systems and ultimately compromised certain user information. Before we dive too deep, know that Samsung specifically states that user social security, credit card, and debit card information was not affected.

While the most important stuff wasn’t touched, Samsung does state that a third party was able to acquire customer information such as names, contact details, demographic information, date of births, as well as product registration details. Those aren’t nothings, so Samsung is suggesting that folks remain vigilant with regards to checking your credit reports to look for suspicious activity.

Here’s what Samsung is saying.

At Samsung, security is a top priority. We recently discovered a cybersecurity incident that affected some customer information. In late July 2022, an unauthorized third party acquired information from some of Samsung’s U.S. systems. On or around August 4, 2022, we determined through our ongoing investigation that personal information of certain customers was affected. We have taken actions to secure the affected systems, and have engaged a leading outside cybersecurity firm and are coordinating with law enforcement. We want to assure our customers that the issue did not impact Social Security numbers or credit and debit card numbers, but in some cases, may have affected information such as name, contact and demographic information, date of birth, and product registration information. The information affected for each relevant customer may vary. We are notifying customers to make them aware of this matter.

For additional information, Samsung has set up a FAQ regarding this particular data breach.

// Samsung