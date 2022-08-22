EA has detailed the patch notes and everything else mobile gamers need to know about tomorrow’s launch of Hyperbeat, the upcoming new season for Apex Legends Mobile.

This new season will introduce Crypto, an existing legend on other platforms, to the mobile game. He has a little robot friend to help spot enemies, plus he can activate an EMP attack that slows and damages enemies. On top of a new playable character, there are new locations in Kings Canyon to explore, a new Battle Pass to get lots of digital content from, plus a huge list of bug fixes and improvements.

The full list of patch notes can be viewed here.

Hyperbeat launches Tuesday at 5PM Pacific.

// EA