We are inching ourselves closer to the launch of Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. For those who lack patience, such as myself, we are learning more about the size of these two devices thanks to an early hands-on with prototype units.

In the below video, a YouTuber with access to prototypes of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro gives us a great side-by-side of these devices, as well as a direct comparison to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This really helps give us, the consumers, an idea about the size of these devices.

As we can see in the video, the Pixel 7 is a bit more compact than the Pixel 6, which I’m personally quite excited about. As for the Pixel 7 Pro, it’s shown to be a tad bit thinner than the Pixel 6 Pro, though, the camera section still seems to have the same degree of thickness. The devices don’t boot in the video, so don’t expect too much in terms of software details.

It’s a helpful video if you’re big into your device dimensions. Give it a look.