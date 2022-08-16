WhatsApp Testing Undo Delete Feature on Android

WhatsApp is testing a new feature for select Android beta users, allowing folks to undo accidental message deletions.

Similar to Gmail’s feature, which lets you unsend emails within a couple seconds of sending, this function will let you un-delete messages you send tot he trash, so long as you do so within the first few seconds. To use, once you delete a message, you’ll see a floating menu pop up on the bottom of the UI. From here you can click “undo.”

Again, this is only for a few beta testers at the moment, but we can’t imagine WhatsApp won’t make it available across the board soon enough. It’s a sweet feature.

Now I want this for Telegram.

// WABetaInfo