Samsung, hoping to maintain its King of Android Updates status, released a ton of updates yesterday to Verizon variant devices. Inside, all of the devices received updated security patches, ranging from July to August’s.

The Galaxy S20 lineup and Galaxy Note 10 lineup are both receiving the July patch, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are getting the August patch. Additionally, the changelog details that the Google Meet/Google Duo changes that happened recently. Below you can see all of the updated build numbers.

Update: The Galaxy Note 20 lineup is also getting updating, with Verizon listing the August patch as what’s new.

Updated Build Numbers

Galaxy S20 – G981VSQU3FVG6

– G981VSQU3FVG6 Galaxy S20+ – G986USQU3FVG6

– G986USQU3FVG6 Galaxy S20 Ultra – G988USQU3FVG6

– G988USQU3FVG6 Galaxy S20 FE – G781VSQU6FVG5

– G781VSQU6FVG5 Galaxy Note 10 – N970USQU7HVG4

– N970USQU7HVG4 Galaxy Note10+ – N975USQU7HVG4

– N975USQU7HVG4 Galaxy Note 10+ 5G – N976VVRU7HVG4

– N976VVRU7HVG4 Galaxy Note 20 – N981USQS2FVG6

– N981USQS2FVG6 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – N986USQS2FVG6

– N986USQS2FVG6 Galaxy Z Fold 3 – F926USQU1DVG7

– F926USQU1DVG7 Galaxy Z Flip 3 – F711USQU2DVG7

– F711USQU2DVG7 Galaxy A71 5G UW – A716VSQU5EVF2

Have one of these devices? Then be on the lookout for that OTA!

// Verizon