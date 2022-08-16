Samsung, hoping to maintain its King of Android Updates status, released a ton of updates yesterday to Verizon variant devices. Inside, all of the devices received updated security patches, ranging from July to August’s.
The Galaxy S20 lineup and Galaxy Note 10 lineup are both receiving the July patch, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are getting the August patch. Additionally, the changelog details that the Google Meet/Google Duo changes that happened recently. Below you can see all of the updated build numbers.
Update: The Galaxy Note 20 lineup is also getting updating, with Verizon listing the August patch as what’s new.
Updated Build Numbers
- Galaxy S20 – G981VSQU3FVG6
- Galaxy S20+ – G986USQU3FVG6
- Galaxy S20 Ultra – G988USQU3FVG6
- Galaxy S20 FE – G781VSQU6FVG5
- Galaxy Note 10 – N970USQU7HVG4
- Galaxy Note10+ – N975USQU7HVG4
- Galaxy Note 10+ 5G – N976VVRU7HVG4
- Galaxy Note 20 – N981USQS2FVG6
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – N986USQS2FVG6
- Galaxy Z Fold 3 – F926USQU1DVG7
- Galaxy Z Flip 3 – F711USQU2DVG7
- Galaxy A71 5G UW – A716VSQU5EVF2
Have one of these devices? Then be on the lookout for that OTA!
// Verizon
