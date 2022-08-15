The Android 13 update for your Pixel phone is noteworthy because of the new features, like notification permissions, more Material You colors, a fancier media player, etc. But Google isn’t only using Android 13 as a way to launch new goodies, they are also squashing a ton of bugs. By my count, they are fixing at least 150 items in this new Android 13 update.

On the Pixel Phone Help community, Google posted the entire list of bugs that are fixed in Android 13 and it really is extensive. They had to break it all out into categories because of the number of items here.

Google fixed some minor things, like Gboard covering text fields or text disappearing in the Phone app or password autofill not working. They fixed a battery charging bug that was stopping charging before 100%, improved thermal mitigation, and idle power consumption. They fixed a ton of items related to the fingerprint reader on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a, even claiming to have improved “performance, stability, and reliability.” Mmmhmm, sure.

Let’s see, what else – display greenness is gone, Gboard freezing is better, and there is improved stability in picture-in-picture. Google says it improved adaptive brightness, haptic feedback (again), general device performance, touch screen palm detection, and system stability. They took care of some boot looping, fixed a bunch of weird screen off and locking issues, and the list goes on.

If you were having issues with your Pixel phone, they might be gone now. It’s time to update to Android 13.

Android 13 bug fixes