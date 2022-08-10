The new high-end wireless earbuds from Samsung are official as the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

These new Buds 2 Pro are ANC-equipped buds with “360 Audio” to give you sound that surrounds you, a more secure and comfortable fit through a new design (15% smaller), and Hi-Fi support for sounds that are “richer than ever.” Samsung definitely considers these a “pro-quality” pair of earbuds that should slot right into your Samsung ecosystem with ease.

As for specs, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro provided 5 hours of playtime with active noise cancellation (ANC) on or 8 hours with ANC off. Thanks to charging through the included case, those numbers could jump to 20 hours and 30 hours, respectively. Samsung added in Bluetooth 5.3 with auto switching between devices, 3 mics, a 2-way woofer + tweeter setup, IPX7 water resistance, 24-bit Hi-Fi sound quality, and an Intelligent Conversation Mode and HD Voice for calls.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro come in Bora Purple, White, and Graphite. They are available for pre-order today and launch August 26, like everything Samsung announced at Unpacked. The Buds 2 Pro cost $229.