We say it every year, folks. If you want the new Samsung smartphone, the best place and time to get it is directly from Samsung and during the pre-order period. That pre-order period we speak so highly of? It starts right now for the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

During the pre-order period, which lasts until later this month, Galaxy Z Fold 4 buyers who use Samsung’s website can get their storage doubled for free (512GB for 256GB price), $200 in instant Samsung web store credit for purchasing accessories, and will also be gifted a free Standing Cover for the device that comes with an S Pen stylus. That’s $409 in value right there.

That’s not including Samsung’s ridiculously good trade-in offers. Right now when you pre-order a Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung is offering up to $1,000 in instant trade-in credit. That means you aren’t waiting around for the company to inspect your trade-in device and then refund your money. This is instant credit. And for a limited time, Samsung is offering a guaranteed $300 of trade-in value for any Galaxy smartphone in any condition. There’s a new option in the trade-in menu under the Samsung section, so if you’re trading in a dusty old Galaxy phone, be sure to use that new option.

Like we said, there’s no better place or time to get the latest Samsung foldable. Follow the link below.