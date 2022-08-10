Now that you have seen all of the launch details for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, you probably want to know who has the best pre-order deal. At the moment, I’d put my money on Samsung offering the best because of their trade-in plan, included credit to spend on accessories, and the free charger they are tossing in.

From today through August 25, if you pre-order a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or Galaxy Watch 5, you’ll get a $50 credit to spend to use towards other Galaxy accessories, like additional watch bands. Samsung is also tossing in a free Wireless Charger Duo to let you charge both your current phone and new Watch 5. And to top things off, they’ll give you up to an instant $165 off a Galaxy Watch 5 or $240 off a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro if you trade-in another smartwatch (Galaxy Watch 4 Classic).

Breaking that out, this is what the best Galaxy Watch 5 deal looks like:

Up to $165 or $240 off a Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro with trade-in

$50 Samsung credit to spend on accessories

Free Wireless Charger Duo

Should you take that deal, you could get a Galaxy Watch 5 for as little as $114 or a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for $209, plus the freebies.

If we see someone top this deal, we’ll be sure to update this and let you know.