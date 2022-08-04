As a part of yesterday’s OnePlus 10T event, OnePlus announced that its true-flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro, now has a starting price of $799. That’s a great price for a phone I personally like a lot, with all of the high-end specs you need in 2022.

To recap, $799 now gets you a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 6.7″ QHD AMOLED display at 120Hz, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 5000mAh battery with 65W wired and 50W wireless charging, high-end main 48MP Sony IMX789 camera (plus ultra-wide and telephoto lenses), WiFi 6, NFC, in-display fingerprint reader, Alert Slider (!), stereo speakers, and color choices of Emerald Forest (above) or Volcanic Black.

That’s a lot of stuff for $799, right? I’m not sure there’s another phone in the US with those specs at that price. The only device somewhat close is the Pixel 6 Pro, but I’d argue that it doesn’t feel as nice in the hand. That’s a personal thing, of course, plus I’d also add that I like Google’s software a whole hell of a lot more than OnePlus’.

If you’d like the top-end version of the OnePlus 10 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, it too has dropped in price, now starting at $869.

Need even more info? Here’s our OnePlus 10 Pro review. And here’s a follow-up, where I confessed another level of love for it.