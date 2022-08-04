Google provided an update on the August Pixel update situation today, since the update did not arrive during its usual first-Monday schedule. Instead, it sounds like Google is still working on the update and will deliver it within weeks.

In a brief post to the Pixel Phone Help community, Google explains that the August 2022 Pixel update will arrive “in the coming weeks” for all of the still-supported Pixel phones, like the Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6a. That’s all they gave us, which certainly isn’t much, but it does at least confirm that it is still coming.

They also acknowledged that random extra July patch that showed up for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro earlier in the week. They mentioned that the Pixel 6a would see a new update as well.

As for builds for that new July patch (and June for 6a), here are the builds Google shared:

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

SQ3A.220705.004 (Global)

SQ3A.220705.001.B2 (DE, ES, FR, IE, IT, UK)

SQ3A.220705.004.A1 (Japan)

SQ3A.220705.003.A3 (Verizon)

Pixel 6a

SD2A.220601.003.B1 (Global, DE, ES, FR, IE, IT, UK)

SD2A.220601.001.B1 (Japan)

SD2A.220601.004.B2 (Verizon)

SD2A.220601.002.B1 (AT&T, T-Mobile)

The update is a “Fix for GPS location failure under certain conditions.”

OK.