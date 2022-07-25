Google has released a fresh beta build for Android 13 users today, labeled as Beta 4.1. Inside, you’ll find a few bug fixes, most of which appear to deal with connectivity issues (Bluetooth, Meet, GPS, etc.) From the looks of it, it’s nothing too major, but I only say that because they aren’t bugs I have experienced on my own Pixel 6 Pro running the beta.

Here’s the full changelog straight from Google.

What’s Inside

Fixed an issue that prevented an app from enabling or disabling Bluetooth if it didn’t have the BLUETOOTH_CONNECT permission, even though the app was targeting an API level where the permission is not required.

permission, even though the app was targeting an API level where the permission is not required. Fixed issues that sometimes caused a device to crash and reboot when connecting to certain WiFi networks.

Fixed an issue where Meet connectivity could drop while driving.

Fixed an issue where the system could incorrectly interpret GPS data.

The build is rolling out as TPB4.220624.008 and the new OTA and factory image files are already available for the Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, and Pixel 6 lines. If you are in the Android Beta program, this update should be delivered over-the-air.

Release date: July 25, 2022

Build: TPB4.220624.008

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: July 2022

Google Play services: 22.21.16

Feel free to grab that update right away. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.