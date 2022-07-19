Alright, the date is official – Samsung Unpacked, where we’ll see the Galaxy Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4, and new Galaxy Watch 5 line, will go down on August 10. Samsung revealed the date today, also confirming that this is a virtual event for all to watch.

The Unpacked event will kick off at 9AM Eastern (6AM Pacific) on August 10, with streams on Samsung’s site (and I’d imagine on YouTube too).

Reserve your Galaxy Fold 4 or Flip 4, get more bonuses

And with that out of the way, let’s talk about how you can reserve the next set of Galaxy devices, mostly because reserving means freebies. Yes, Samsung’s weird reservation system is back, which requires zero money from you, but does get you extra bonuses upon launch day.

All you have to do is hit this link to Samsung’s site and then follow the instructions to reserve with name and email. Once completed, your info will be in Samsung’s system for when pre-orders open and you are ready to part with actual money. You should then get an email once that time has come as a reminder that typically confirms your bonuses.

For this Galaxy Fold 4/Flip 4 launch, Samsung is suggesting bonuses of up to $200 in credits towards things like a Galaxy phone, watch, or buds in some sort of bundle. There are levels to this, which change as you bundle more or adjust the items to bundle. For example, bundling the new phone, watch, and buds gets you the biggest credit. Additionally, there appears to be individual credits to spend too, up to $100, should you choose only a phone.

Here’s the list of reservation credits you could qualify for:

$200 credit towards Galaxy phone, watch and buds bundle

towards Galaxy phone, watch and buds bundle $150 credit towards Galaxy phone and watch bundle

towards Galaxy phone and watch bundle $130 credit towards Galaxy phone and buds bundle

towards Galaxy phone and buds bundle $80 credit towards Galaxy watch and buds bundle

towards Galaxy watch and buds bundle $100 credit to use on Samsung,com towards eligible products when you reserve a Galaxy phone

to use on Samsung,com towards eligible products when you reserve a Galaxy phone $50 credit to use on Samsung,com towards eligible products when you reserve a Galaxy watch

to use on Samsung,com towards eligible products when you reserve a Galaxy watch $30 credit to use on Samsung,com towards eligible products when you reserve Galaxy buds

Again, this is a no-commitment offer. You are simply telling Samsung you might be interested in buying something from their next big Galaxy product launch. In doing so, they’ll reward you with bonuses to spend should you end up buying something.

Reserve your Galaxy Fold 4 or Flip 4 here