Nova Launcher picked up a substantial update today that you’ll want to grab if you want a “rebased” launcher experience with Material You custom colors, new settings, new gestures, and more. Nova Launcher 8 is here in beta form!

The changelog is fairly brief, but this is a jump from Nova Launcher 7 to 8 and is marked as “a major update” in the opening screen you see once you install it. And I’d say that would be a correct way to describe it. The settings page is completely new with separate “Settings” and “Style” pages, and yeah, you really can pull all of the colors to get a more Android 12/13 feel.

Here’s a look at that screen and also the settings:

The rest of the changelog mentions a new swipe left/right gesture that can be customized with actions, an alignment of bottom immersive folders (no idea, someone fill me in on what this means), a “rebased” build from Launcher3 in Android 12L, and fixes for Android 13.

If you’d like to get this latest Nova Launcher 8.0 build, you’ll have to download from the Nova Launcher Beta site here. I’m enrolled in their Google Play beta program, but didn’t yet see this update. For now, it’s likely a manual install for the super early adopters.

Grab that update and let us know what you like the most so far.