It was only last week when Verizon announced it was beginning to ship out the June security patch to owners of the Galaxy Note 10 lineup. If that wasn’t good enough for folks, it’s now detailed that the latest patch available for Android, the July patch, is rolling out.

Besides the latest security patch, nothing else is listed as updated in the changelog. Below you can check out your new software build number.

Updated Build Numbers

Note 10 : N970USQS7HVF3

: N970USQS7HVF3 Note 10+ : N975USQS7HVF3

: N975USQS7HVF3 Note 10+ 5G: N976VVRS7HVF3

Go snag it!

// Verizon