Samsung’s One UI Watch 4.5 Update Adds Bundle of New Features

The next big update coming to your Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic was announced by Samsung today and is labeled as One UI Watch 4.5. The update will reach Galaxy Watch 4 devices “soon,” probably alongside the launch of the Galaxy Watch 5, as an “upcoming Galaxy Watch Series” is scheduled to see it as well.

So what’s new in One UI Watch 4.5? Well, for one, this jumps the Wear OS version up to Wear OS 3.5. That’s cool. As for new features, it’s got some stuff.

Here’s the list:

Keyboard with full typing experience : One UI Watch 4.5 adds a full typing experience that should let your typing skills truly work, or you can easily switch between dictation and typing (or swiping). To be honest, looking at the screenshots below, it doesn’t look at all easy to switch around, but I’ll try to reserve judgement for when I actually have it on watch.

: One UI Watch 4.5 adds a full typing experience that should let your typing skills truly work, or you can easily switch between dictation and typing (or swiping). To be honest, looking at the screenshots below, it doesn’t look at all easy to switch around, but I’ll try to reserve judgement for when I actually have it on watch. Dual-SIM support : If you have an LTE-equipped Watch 4, you’ll be able to load up two SIMs or two phone numbers and then easily switch as you place calls. Neat.

: If you have an LTE-equipped Watch 4, you’ll be able to load up two SIMs or two phone numbers and then easily switch as you place calls. Neat. New watch faces and favorites list : There are several new watch faces on in 4.5 that are all customizable, along with a new favorites list that saves watch faces you’ve used for quick access. See the new faces below.

: There are several new watch faces on in 4.5 that are all customizable, along with a new favorites list that saves watch faces you’ve used for quick access. See the new faces below. New accessibility features: In the accessibility department, you will be able to adjust the display to preferred hues or increase contrast, reduce transparency and blur effects, remove animations, and balance audio settings for Bluetooth headsets. Finally, you’ll be able to adjust how long functions (like volume and notifications) stay on screen.

Here are some images of the new goods:

Not that impressed with this list? Don’t worry! Samsung says they have a bunch more features to announce closer to launch. The launch of One UI Watch 4.5 is slated for the third quarter of this year, likely alongside the launch of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

// Samsung