Forget Prime Day, Samsung’s Latest Deals are Legit

Prime Day kicks off this week, and while Amazon usually has a few good deals here and there, Samsung is running a big sale of its own right now. How big of a sale? Pretty big, actually.

The highlights include a Galaxy Z Fold 3 for $399 (with the help of up to $1100 in trade-in value and $400 discount), $40 off the Galaxy Watch 4 models, a free Galaxy Watch 4 when you purchase a Galaxy S22 smartphone, plus big time savings in general via trade-in credit on all Galaxy S22 models.

In order to snag a Z Fold 3 for the low-low of $399, you’ll need to trade in a Galaxy Z Fold 2, but even if you trade in something less fancy, Samsung’s enhanced trade-in values may surprise you. For example, Samsung is offering $525 for a Galaxy S10e and the prices only get better from there.

For those not looking to do the whole foldable thing, getting a free Galaxy Watch 4 with the purchase of a Galaxy S22 is also a solid deal. From what we can tell, simply add the Galaxy Watch 4 to your cart along with a Galaxy S22 and it should pop up as free during checkout. That’s solid.

