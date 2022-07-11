Google announced today that it is bringing a few once exclusive Workspace features to select Google One subscribers. In order to get these features, you’ll need to be a big spender on Google One, with the offer only being available to those who pay for 2TB and higher plans.

Should you be paying for 2TB+ each month (or with a yearly plan), you’ll gain access to enhanced video calling features. There will be no one-hour time limits for group video calls, the ability to filter background noise (like dog barks and construction sounds), and you’ll also be able to now record and store calls directly to Google Drive.

Google says that this is just the start and more Workspace features will be headed to Google One users over time. If you want to try out these new features, you’ll need the $10+/month plan via Google One. You can sign up for that here.

// Google