Verizon is shipping out many updates this week, mostly to Samsung Galaxy devices, but any remaining LG V50 owners are also getting some love this week.
For what’s new, the V50 from LG is getting the May security patch, all three Galaxy Note 10 devices are getting the June patch, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Flip 3 get the June patch, and the Galaxy S22 lineup is receiving the July patch.
Below you can view the updated build numbers for each update.
Updated Build Numbers
- LG V50 – V450VM40a
- Galaxy Note 10 – N970USQU7HVF1
- Galaxy Note 10+ – N975USQU7HVF1
- Galaxy Note 10+ 5G – N976USQU7HVF1
- Galaxy S22 – S901USQU2AVF7
- Galaxy S22+ – S906USQU2AVF7
- Galaxy S22 Ultra – S908USQU2AVF7
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 – F916USQU2HVF1
- Galaxy Z Flip 3 – F711USQU2DVF1
Go snag those updates!
// Verizon
Collapse Show Comments