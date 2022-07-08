Verizon is shipping out many updates this week, mostly to Samsung Galaxy devices, but any remaining LG V50 owners are also getting some love this week.

For what’s new, the V50 from LG is getting the May security patch, all three Galaxy Note 10 devices are getting the June patch, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Flip 3 get the June patch, and the Galaxy S22 lineup is receiving the July patch.

Below you can view the updated build numbers for each update.

Updated Build Numbers

LG V50 – V450VM40a

– V450VM40a Galaxy Note 10 – N970USQU7HVF1

– N970USQU7HVF1 Galaxy Note 10+ – N975USQU7HVF1

– N975USQU7HVF1 Galaxy Note 10+ 5G – N976USQU7HVF1

– N976USQU7HVF1 Galaxy S22 – S901USQU2AVF7

– S901USQU2AVF7 Galaxy S22+ – S906USQU2AVF7

– S906USQU2AVF7 Galaxy S22 Ultra – S908USQU2AVF7

– S908USQU2AVF7 Galaxy Z Fold 2 – F916USQU2HVF1

– F916USQU2HVF1 Galaxy Z Flip 3 – F711USQU2DVF1

Go snag those updates!

// Verizon