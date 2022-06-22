Twitter introduced Notes this week, a place for real writers, not lame bloggers like me, to write a ton of words and not have to worry about silly character limits.

To my trained eye, it’s essentially a Twitter-based blogging platform, capable of pulling in tweets and photos, and once you’re done, becomes easily shareable to your timeline. Twitter says it is currently testing Notes with a small handful of writers and a few of them have already posted samples for our reading pleasure.

If you fancy yourself a writer, be on the lookout for this feature to make its way to more people down the road. For now, we’ll need to enjoy other peoples’ work.