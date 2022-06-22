Fitbit Owners Get New Premium Sleep Profiles

Fitbit announced premium sleep profiles for select device owners this week, allowing you to get deeper insights into your sleep. If you own a Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Charge 5, Luxe, or Inspire 2 device you should begin seeing these new profiles starting in early July or then receive updated details around the first of each month.

To break it down, Fitbit’s Sleep Profile will analyze a user’s sleep across 10 key metrics each month, calculating trends and then comparing them to what’s typical for the user’s age and gender. The hope is that this information can then show users where they can improve in the sleep department.

Fitbit is also using adorable animals to best describe your sleep. For example, there’s a bear (someone with a consistent sleep schedule who reaches sound sleep quickly) and there’s also a hedgehog (fall asleep later and wake up earlier – light sleeper). There’s a ton of data to go through, so for those who love the sleep tracking, it’s a great bonus to owning a Fitbit.

You will need Fitbit Premium to use this, naturally. That’ll cost you $10/mo or $80/year.

