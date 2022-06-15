Google detailed this week that Google Maps is getting a slick new Nearby Traffic widget, perfect for seeing how the roads are looking around you without having to dive directly into the app. That’s pretty handy, I must say.

Noted to be available in the coming weeks, this new widget joins a growing list of Google-made widgets for Android. It’s funny, ever since Apple brought widgets to iOS, the Android team seems to have rekindled its desire to make quality widgets, which you won’t hear me complain about.

Here’s Google’s description of the widget.

Whether you’re commuting or heading out to meet friends, Google Maps’ real-time traffic predictions can help you easily plan your route. And with the new nearby traffic widget, launching in the coming weeks, you’ll see this information for your current location right from your Android Home screen. So if you’re about to leave home, work, school or anywhere else, you’ll know at a glance exactly what local traffic might be like. And because Android widgets are tappable, you can zoom in and out without opening the Maps app.

Google says there are 35 Google widgets available on Android, including this new Nearby Traffic one. Personally, I use two of them — Google Calendar and Clock. What about you? Which ones do you use?

