Samsung began rolling out its June Android update in recent days and there’s more than just the security patches. Instead, Samsung has talked about camera improvements as well as other “performance” improvements that owners of a Galaxy S22 device might see.

The update is now arriving on Verizon models, but other versions may have seen the update by now. What we know is that the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra are all seeing build QU2AVF1 for the month.

Samsung announced through its community forums that this is the “camera update for June” and that users should expect improvements to sharpness and contrast, portrait mode, the white balance algorithm, memory optimization in video recording, and overall camera performance. They also squashed some bugs.

Here’s the full list of changes:

Provides natural sharpness and improved contrast expression when taking pictures.

Confirmed and corrected the phenomenon of one-time stopping during single take shooting.

The AWB algorithm has been improved so that the original white color can be better expressed when shooting a puppy.

Optimized memory for video recording.

Improved portrait mode performance and optimized camera performance.

As for overall performance improvements, Verizon and Samsung didn’t layout what’s changing there, which is no surprise. They likely just wiped out bugs and other nuisances that were hindering performance. It’s probably nothing major, but we’ll still take it.

Here are the June Galaxy S22 builds to be on the lookout for:

Galaxy S22 Ultra : SP1A.210812.016.S908USQU2AVF1

: SP1A.210812.016.S908USQU2AVF1 Galaxy S22+ : SP1A.210812.016.S906USQU2AVF1

: SP1A.210812.016.S906USQU2AVF1 Galaxy S22: SP1A.210812.016.S901USQU2AVF1

To check for this update, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates. The updates should be live.