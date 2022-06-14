Google announced improved email notifications for Google Calendar this week, making it easier to quickly identifying important information within the emails that people receive.

For example, let’s say someone sends you an updated Calendar event. Before this change, it may be difficult to spot what exactly had changed, but that’s different now. With the updated notifications, you’ll see a new “Changed” tag next to what has been updated. Check it out below. It’s quite slick.

Google says all users should have these new email notifications by the end of the month.

// Google