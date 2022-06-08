Razer debuted an all new Kishi mobile controller for Android phones this week, titled the Kishi V2. Priced at $99, this mobile controller is described as featuring a reworked design for improved ergonomics, as well as a fancy new button for all of your gameplay sharing needs.

Razer’s intent with the Kishi V2 is to bring a true console controller experience to mobile, made possible thanks to “cutting edge microswitch buttons, analog triggers, and programmable macros.” We should also note that Kishi V2 has been listed as GeForce NOW Recommended, so you know it’s going to be sweet for streaming AAA titles from the cloud.

As far as compatibility goes, it should work for virtually any Android devices, so long as it fits. Razer lists all of the new Samsung and Pixel devices, but again, we don’t foresee many buyers running into issues.

You can snag a Kishi V2 by following the link below.