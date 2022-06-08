For a limited over on Amazon, buyers can save pretty big on a Galaxy S22 unlocked model, just in time for Father’s Day.

As listed, you can snag a Galaxy S22 for just $699, $150 off the usual price. For the Galaxy S22+, it can be had for $799, a whopping $250 off its usual listing price. And for the daddy that needs it all, there’s the Galaxy S22 Ultra for $999. That’s $300 off the usual price. Furthermore, these prices reflect upgraded storage for each model, which is a huge bonus. Cha-ching, baby.

If you have a big Amazon gift card sitting around or like the company’s return policy and want to give the phone a try, give it a look.

Amazon Links