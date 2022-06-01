FightCamp for Android Will Kick Your Butt

I don’t enjoy making light of a global pandemic, but if we want to try to think of positives that have come from it, we can point to an increased awareness and effort people are putting into their health and fitness. For me, I began CrossFit last year and that experience has been completely transformational, not just physically but mentally. While this works for me, not everyone has access to a gym or would simply prefer to get their workout in at home. With that said, the pandemic has led to the rise of many at-home workout systems, with a boxing-focused system called FightCamp catching a lot of attention.

Think of FightCamp to boxing as Peloton is to cycling. You have a piece of equipment in your home and you use said equipment while being instructed during a class. The basics of this concept being that it needs to be engaging, fun, easy to use, and works wonderfully for those who are well motivated.

I was recently asked to review the all new FightCamp app for Android, along with the FightCamp Personal setup that includes a free-standing bag, quick wraps, gloves, and punch trackers. In this post, I’ll go over my time with FightCamp and let you know if I think the system is worth the entry $39/month price.

The System

FightCamp is an at-home fitness program based on the wonderful world of boxing and kickboxing. If you’ve ever watched a match, you’ll know that fighters need an amazing amount of not only physical strength, but cardiovascular endurance as well. FightCamp’s goal is to turn the art of boxing into a fun and consumable workout system for all levels that is sure to burn a ton of calories, whether you’ve never worn a pair of gloves before or you’re a seasoned vet. There is something for everyone in FightCamp’s system, with classes being led by great instructors like PJ Shirdan, Tommy Duquette, Raquel Harris, and Shanie Smash. These coaches bring years worth of experience to FightCamp’s platform, helpful for someone like me who has absolutely no experience fighting. I’m a self proclaimed pacifist after all.

What You Need

To use FightCamp, the base of what you’ll need is the membership, priced at $39/month. If you compare that monthly price to the price of a normal boxing gym, you can save hundreds of dollars over the course of a year, so already that’s a positive for those who aren’t looking to break the bank on a gym membership. If you want to take your FightCamp experience further and dive deep into the data behind your punches, you’ll want FightCamp’s Connect package for $399. This package includes quick wraps and the all-important Punch Trackers. To quickly explain those, their purpose is in the name, as they track your punches in real time via a Bluetooth connection to your smart device. You can then use any bag or punching surface you prefer for the workouts. However, FightCamp does sell a very premium branded free standing bag (weighed down with either sand or water), fancy gloves, and a long list of other goodies. I will stress that none of that is necessary to use the system, but obviously the trackers add a certain coolness factor and tangible number for the amount of work you’re outputting.

The Workouts

I can start off by saying that boxing is hard work, but like any other workout, you get from it exactly what you put in. If you go in hard and really attack the bag and warmups with intensity, the gains will come quicker. In FightCamp’s library of classes there are hundreds upon hundreds of prerecorded classes for all levels of fighters. I started nice and easy with classes filled with light footwork, jabs, hooks, and uppercuts. As you advance, you can dive into 10 rounds of pro combo workouts and full body movements.

For beginners like me, I recommend the app’s Paths section, with the Prospect Path being the best place to start your journey towards fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr. There’s also a Foundations Program, ideal for users looking to improve their cardio as they prepare for their ordered equipment to arrive. Each workout can have a dynamic warmup added, as well as a recovery and stretch program.

Inside of the app’s Home section, you can choose from the following sections of workouts: Paths, Warmups, Boxing, Kickboxing, Shadowboxing, Core, Strength and Conditioning, Recovery and Stretch, Drills, and Skills. Each section is filled with a ton of content, so when you become a member, I don’t foresee anyone possibly getting bored or running out of workouts. It’s just not possible. For those who aren’t paying for the punch trackers, each class that supports it is labeled as Tracker Optional, which will help you know exactly what you’re getting into. When choosing a workout, it also lists how many rounds the workout is, which lets you know how long you’ll be going for.

My Experience

Let me start by saying that FightCamp is very cool and one helluva workout. One aspect that I didn’t fall in love with is the lack of Chromecast support. I’m not exactly sure why the developers haven’t implemented it, but it’s mildly annoying to get your class onto a larger screen in your home if you’re on Android. On a Pixel phone, it’s a bit easier with the native screen sharing function in your system toggles, but on my Galaxy phone, you’ll need to conduct your screen casting from the Google Home app, then go back into FightCamp once you’re up and running. The casting aspect is a major issue because it’s really hard to watch your coach on a small phone screen and nearly impossible to listen to instruction when you’re whacking a bag. If you are going to make an investment in the bag, gloves and whole setup, ensure you have a plan for consistently getting your phone’s display onto a bigger screen. That will also require a solid internet connection, as you’ll want to make sure there’s not a lot of hiccups or latency. Thankfully I have good internet connectivity in my garage.

I also struggled with the punch trackers early into my time with FightCamp. For the first few workouts I did, they refused to work and track my punches. They seem to be working fine now, though, so I’ll blame possible Bluetooth interference or something along those lines. I did reach out to FightCamp support about the issue and they were very helpful in trying to troubleshoot the issue, so that’s a good sign. Who doesn’t appreciate good customer service, especially at $39/month?

Beyond my technical issues, set up of the equipment and app was super easy. There are guides upon guides with how to use every aspect of the FightCamp system, so for those who appreciate resources, you’ll love this. Additionally, adding my wife to the account was also extremely easy and she’s been loving taking her anger out on the bag instead of me. Thank you, FightCamp. As you can note in the screenshot below, Google Fit is also integrated, allowing you to export your FightCamp data to Google’s health tracking platform. In my mind, the more integration the better, with the app also allowing users to sync heart tracking data before you begin each workout. Honestly, it’s a very well thought out app that has all of the bells and whistles you may want.

Lastly, I’ll point you to the FightCamp blog. The blog has a library of content regarding nutrition, the system, wellness, plus free workouts to give non-members an idea of what they’re getting themselves into. One of the major draws of CrossFit is the community aspect, so when I see blogs such as this, as well as in-app leaderboards and badges, I get that same community building vibe that I know is very successful for other systems. FightCamp is definitely trying to build a community around the system which is the absolute correct approach.

If you’re looking for something that differs greatly from a stationary bike and treadmill, FightCamp is what you want. It’s a great workout, the Android app is great, and the community is fun. Get started by following the link below or checking out FightCamp’s website.

Major shoutout to my wife for helping me gets photos of FightCamp in action and big thank you to FightCamp for providing the equipment needed to conduct this review.