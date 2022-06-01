YouTube announced this week that users can now effortlessly connect their smart device to YouTube on their TV, allowing you to read descriptions, hop into live chats, and do a ton else all while your selected video plays on your TV.

To do this, you’ll need to be signed into the same YouTube account on both your TV and phone. Once complete, open the YouTube app on TV, then open the YouTube app on your phone and click “Connect” on the prompt that automatically pops up. You’re now synced and ready to dive deep into YouTube’s billions of hours of content.

YouTube also mentions that it’s working on other new features, one being a shopping feature. Interesting.

We’re already starting to test new designs for our video watch page to help fold in more uniquely YouTube features — such as browsing and shopping for products featured in videos – directly to the big screen to help you decide when to pick up your phone and engage.

The ability to sync your phone and TV is now live, so feel free to give it a try.

// YouTube