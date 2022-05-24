Using Google Lens within Google Chrome on a desktop is a great way to get more information about an image within a website. A simple right-click and then “Search Images with Google Lens” can get you a bunch of related information that used to be much more difficult to find.

Starting today, Google Chrome will now show you related information from those Lens searches without opening a new tab. Instead, you’ll see the Lens search open in a sidebar (on the right) that gives you translations of text within an image, identifying info of the object, and a quick way to find the original source.

This is rolling out now and may already be live for most. I can certainly perform these searches without the new tab already.