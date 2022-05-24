Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, the hit Steam title, is now out on Android and ready to teach you some lessons about paying what you owe.

In the game, you play a little cute turnip who doesn’t pay his taxes. The adventure you go on is to pay your back taxes to an onion mayor. It all sounds like a fever dream, but according to reviews, it’s a really fantastic game. I should probably give it a try.

The game is free to download on Google Play, though, be aware there is a paywall within the game should you wish to play the entire thing. I’m not a fan of that, I’d rather there be a buy-in at the start, but at least now you get to try the game and see if you like it before committing.

Have at it.