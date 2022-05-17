Apex Legends Mobile Now Live on Android!

After much hype and anticipation, Apex Legends Mobile has finally arrived! The wait was a little rough, with the first announcement coming back in May, 2019, before the dark days.

The game is off to a great start, with nearly 64K ratings in Google Play giving it a 4.7 star rating. That’s wildly good, so props to EA and its development team for seemingly getting off to such a great start. Maybe I’ll have to drop in and give it a whirl with my boy Pathfinder.

If you’re a fan of the battle royale titles, but haven’t tried out Apex, give it a look. It’s actually quite fun, which you know must be true because it’s one of the few royale titles that has been able to stick around with Fortnite and Warzone.

Have at it!