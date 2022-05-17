Owning a Samsung phone means getting updates, regular updates. They are the best in the Android business at updating phones, which is a big thing to say knowing how many phones they make. To make sure you are caught up on the latest, here are all of the Samsung phones we’ve seen get updates in the past few days.

The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra were the most recent, but the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 also got new software.

As far as we can tell, these updates are minor and should all be here to address the latest May security patches. If you own a Galaxy S21 phone, you are also seeing “performance improvements” of some kind. We love improved performance.

The breakdown of new builds to look for are as follows:

Galaxy S21 : SP1A.210812.016.G991USQU5CVDB

: SP1A.210812.016.G991USQU5CVDB Galaxy S21+ : SP1A.210812.016.G996USQU5CVDB

: SP1A.210812.016.G996USQU5CVDB Galaxy S21 Ultra : SP1A.210812.016.G998USQU5CVDB

: SP1A.210812.016.G998USQU5CVDB Galaxy Z Fold 3 : SP1A.210812.016.F926USQS1CVD2

: SP1A.210812.016.F926USQS1CVD2 Galaxy Z Fold 2 : SP1A.210812.016.F916USQS2GVD2

: SP1A.210812.016.F916USQS2GVD2 Galaxy Z Flip 3: SP1A.210812.016.F711USQS2CVD2

To check for updates, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.