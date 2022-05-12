Yesterday was wild, with Google taking the stage at I/O and dropping new device after new device on our faces. They showcased the soon coming Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Buds Pro, plus a Pixel Tablet.

Is this even real life?

Our question is, now that we’ve had time to soak it all in — what are you most excited for?

For me, in order of excitement, I’d go with Watch, P7 lineup, Pixel Tablet, Buds Pro, and then 6a. I wanted to look forward to the Pixel 6a, but with its 60Hz display and what I’d label as relatively high price, it’s tough to get overly excited for it. I’ll save the remainder of my judgement for when it’s released.

Share your thoughts with us!

Which Pixel hardware announcement are you most excited for? Pixel 6a

Pixel Watch

Pixel Tablet

Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel Buds Pro View Results