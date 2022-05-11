Sony is doing more Sony things this morning, you know, like announcing their latest and greatest smartphone along with pre-orders and hype, then topping it off with months of waiting for it to show up at your door. It really doesn’t get any more Sony than that. To make it even more Sony, they went ahead and gave it an unbelievably high price tag, too. Does this really work for them?

The new phone we’re talking about is the Xperia 1 IV, priced at a whopping $1600. That price puts it above all of its competitors, with exception of devices with foldable displays. But don’t worry, Sony is offering one helluva device for that price.

Specs on this phone include the world’s first true optical 85-125mm telephoto lens, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12GB RAM, 5,000mAh battery, 50% brighter 6.5-inch OLED 4K 120Hz display, Gorilla Glass Victus, IP68, a speaker with support for playback of 360 Reality Audio, 512GB storage, microSD support, and plenty else.

Most of Sony’s press release and announcement highlights the huge steps the company has taken in the digital photography space. They want taking photos on this smartphone to feel like using a full size DSLR, capable of capturing whatever shot you may want or need. Sony is including new multi-frame shooting for cinema-like recording that allows videos to be recorded with wider dynamic range without losing resolution, Real-Time Eye AF and 20fps burst with AE (auto exposure)/AF in HDR on all three rear lenses, AI white balance to capture and correct colors under challenging lighting conditions, plus more. In the photography department, this phone should be unrivaled, and for this cost, that should be the case.

Of course, this is Sony, so while you can go ahead and pre-order the device and get a sweet gift (WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds), you’ll be waiting months for the phone to show up. Sony expects delivery to be in September of 2022, so yeah, hopefully you’re a patient individual.

// Sony